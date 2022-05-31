Skeng’s ‘London’ is on Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s playlist | Loop Jamaica

Eight-time Olympic medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has solved the mystery as to what song she was vibing to in her now-viral tweet posted last Thursday.

The defending World 100 metres champion posted a short video of herself dancing to her Twitter account with the caption: “Tell me track is life without telling me track is life… I’ll go first.”

Since then, fans have been playing guessing games about which song she was listening to.

“Y’all take a guess what she listening to…,” one fan wrote.

“@DingDongRavers Happiness,” another replied.

“You must have been listening to @SkubaBaby to be grooving like that,” someone else added.

But, in a recent interview with Citius Mag, Fraser-Pryce provided the answer.

“I was actually listening to Skeng, which is an artiste from Jamaica, his song called ‘London’,” she said.

London is the latest single from fast-rising dancehall artiste Skeng. Released on April 22, 2022, the song pays homage to Britain’s capital city and details Skeng’s plan to take over.

It was produced by Ditruth and DropTop Records and has accumulated almost five million views on YouTube since its release.

In another video of her dancing that was tweeted last Friday, she didn’t leave people guessing but shared that she was listening to ‘Stir Fry’ by Ding Dong.

Meanwhile, Fraser-Pryce has been having a great season. She ran a season’s best 22.41 seconds to win the women’s 200 metres at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States, Saturday.