Skeng’s protocol shocks Digicel Reggae on the Hill for 4 minutes Loop Jamaica

From his pop-up appearance, to him throwing water on the media and fans in the front rows by the stage at Digicel Reggae on the Hill, Skeng was a hit in Barbados recently.

The energetic man holds nothing back when he touches the stage.

No one can ever say Skeng owes them anything after he performs.

And whether he is your cup of tea or not, when Skeng goes hard on stage, you can’t help but be captivated with your mind bouncing between “Wuh he gine do next?” to “Wuh how he could do dat?”

Skeng’s protocol on stage is an entertaining rollercoaster.

As his fans lost their minds and their voices yelling his lyrics back at him, Skeng lost his red hat first, then his black suede Clarks, and finally his backpack as he jumped, kicked and nearly flipped all over the stage.

Skeng was brought on to the stage by fellow Jamaican Laa Lee, who also sang back-up vocals for his energetic quick set.

Skeng hit the stage around 6:45 pm and was off by 6:50 pm, but until Loop Entertainment points this out, its certain that his fans felt like they had him before their eyes and in their ears for longer, because he checked off all the boxes, including singing ‘Likkle Miss’.

The four-minute wonder left his fans satisfied and the vibes high at the recent Reggae On The Beach, held at Artistry Beach, Bay Street in St Michael.