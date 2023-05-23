Skerrit Bwoy at a loss for words with chart-topping albums Loop Jamaica

Once a staple on the New York dancehall scene, Skerrit Bwoy became famous as the dancer in the Vybz Kartel and Major Lazer video for the hit song ‘Pon De Floor’.

The Antiguan-born dancer turned-gospel artiste recently received an iTunes plaque commemorating his chart-topping achievement on the iTunes Electronic Albums chart.

His album ‘Jesus Party Vol 1’ topped the chart in March. ‘Jesus Party Vol 2’ topped the same chart on May 16.

“Having one album hit number one was a dream come true. Now, having two number-one albums leaves me at a loss for words. I know my music is super weird, but knowing that people are out and about jamming to it, is the absolute best part of this weirdness,” said Skerrit Bwoy.

The success of the ‘Jesus Party Vol 1’ album was spurred by the viral success of the title track, which peaked at number five on the iTunes Electronic Songs chart. It was aided by a Jesus Party Challenge that Clarendon-based dancer Zorro, also known as Drip King, created.

The challenge went viral on social media with hundreds of individuals around the world participating.Skerrit Bwoy said he was surprised at the reception to ‘Jesus Party Vol 1’.

“Absolutely! I was surprised. I’m also surprised by the success of Vol 2. Even my classmates helped me to get to the top. It’s such an emotional feeling when people are cheering to see you win. A real sentimental moment was sitting in class while charting.

“Professor James Krabill let me speak to my classmates and ask them to purchase the album if they were able. Shortly after, I hit #1. The class celebrated, and the head of the department prayed for me! I was super surprised at the warm reception and the encouragement from my classmates. Classmates that I have only known for literally 24 hours, as the semester just started,” he disclosed.

Five of the songs from the ‘Jesus Party Vol 2’ album charted on the iTunes Electronic Songs chart on May 16. They are ‘Feel the Spirit’, ‘Bass from Heaven’, ‘Baptism Beat’, ‘Three Hebrew Boys’, and ‘Bun Up E Speaker Dem’.

He spoke about the work that went into the making of the Jesus Party project, which includes three volumes and 33 songs.

“Prayer! Lots and lots of prayer, in Jesus’ name. All three volumes were saturated in prayer and partnered with the Holy Spirit. Also, I’m a life-long learner. I attended Alliance University (formally Nyack College), where I studied music, pastoral ministry, and computer science. I’m also doing my Master of Divinity in Church Development there.

“Currently, I’m in Texas, studying Ethnodoxology with Dr Robin Harris and a bunch of other outstanding professors from across the world. I’m learning so much new material. I can’t wait to share my passions with the world,” he said.

Skerrit Bwoy’s future hopes include performing in the Caribbean, topping the Billboard charts, authoring a book, and earning a Grammy Award for his work.

“The more I do this music stuff, the more I realise that winning a Grammy Award is possible. I already have a few friends that have won Grammys, and they enjoy my Jesus Party music. So, I’m optimistic that others in the academy may also enjoy something outside the norm,” said Skerrit Bwoy.