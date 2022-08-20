Skillibeng Flexes Iced Out Rings & Gucci Kicks In A Lamborghini Truck

Skillibeng has earned the right to flex his wealth after putting in the work.

The E-Syde leader is currently touring, but in between shows, he finds the time to record new music and show out for his fans. Yesterday, Skillibeng shared some new content on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of his latest moves which involve exotic whips and designer gears. “Ghetto youths dream big,” he wrote on a photo of himself standing next to a Lamborghini Urus on his IG Story.

Hot off his surprised appearance with Nicki Minaj at Young Money Reunion show at Drake’s OVO Fest in Toronto, Skilli also shared a video of himself driving the Italian super SUV during his recent stay in Florida. In the video, he was wearing some iced out rings as he cruises on the street during a late night drive out. In another post shared last month, Skillibeng showcased the same diamond rings while flexing his Gucci sneakers.

Skillibeng has a number of shows coming up, including a performance tonight at Barbados’ National Stadium in Bridgetown. There are also several shows next month, including Rolling Loud New York on September 23rd and a concert in Miramar, Florida on September 24th.

On the musical front, Skillibeng recently recorded new music with DJ Khaled for the We The Best Music Group chief’s upcoming album, God Did. Skilli also got a surprising collaboration with Shenseea titled “Rain,” as well as his solo single “Right Yah Suh,” released last month.

His single “Whap Whap” is still one of the hottest songs in dancehall now, with over 23 million views on YouTube.