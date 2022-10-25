Skillibeng Performs At Drake’s Star-Studded Birthday Party In Miami

Dancehall star Skillibeng put on a well-received performance at Drake’s super exclusive and star-studded birthday party in Miami on Monday night.

Drake celebrated his birthday in style in Miami as many of his celebrity friends turned out at the Sexy Fish venue for the “Sexy Gal” themed party. The Toronto rapper not only enjoyed his party, but he also had a raffle that saw attendees picking up some big prizes. Some celebrants walked away with $5K gift cards while someone won $10,000 in cash, and some even walked away with Chanel bags while others received a Rolex.

Of course, the raffle is a unique party favor for someone like Drake, who is not only well off but so is most of his celebrity guests. Among those spotted at the end were DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Chaney Jones and others.

The rapper was decked out in a silver-white tuxedo with a silk inside shirt with his hair braided back. In the meantime, Drake also brought out the Drake bucks to the amusement of his guests, who found the $500 bills featuring his face with a garland around the head funny. “Lmao,” Emily Salch captioned an image of the bill.

In the meantime, Skillibeng also performed several of his hit songs at the rapper’s event, including “Whap Whap” and “Crocodile Teeth,” which saw Drake singing the song line for line.

Drake has long been a fan of Jamaican culture and has even visited the island during exciting times in the mid-2000s.

Videos shared online by DJ Khaled showed Skillibeng performing surrounded by excited fans. The artist was also seen hanging out with Khaled as they vibe to Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley’s “Welcome to Jamrock.”

To celebrate his birthday, Drake also shared a sweet video of his son Adonis singing him his version of a happy birthday song alongside the mother of his child, Sofie Brussaux.

In the video, Adonis Graham, who just turned five years old, ends his birthday rendition with a cute note to his dad, “…But in my heart, in my heart, I’m gonna grow up.”