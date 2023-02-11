Skillibeng Withdraws From Chris Brown’s ‘Under The Influence’ Tour

Dancehall artiste Skillibeng has announced his withdrawal as part of Chris Brown’s ‘Under The Influence’ tour that was to kick off this weekend in Dublin, Ireland.

In a brief announcement on his Instagram account, Skillibeng did not offer an explanation for the sudden withdrawal or why it was coming at such a late stage. “It is with a heavy heart that Skillibeng/Eastsyde Records would like to announce to fans his withdrawal from the ‘Under Influence Tour: Europe,’” the statement began.

“We were looking forward to being on the road with our brother Chris Brown and doing what we both do best which is entertaining our fans. Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we could not make the Europe leg of the tour happen. We look forward to being on the road again,” the statement continued.

Chris Brown had announced that his RCA label mate would be on stage together during the tour starting February 12.

Eastsyde Statement

Brown had announced that Skillibeng would be fully on tour, his first time with Brown. Despite being labelmates, they have never collaborated, but the ‘Breezy’ artist appeared to be a fan of Skillibeng as he was spotted over the past few months vibing to the track, and at one point last year, he even welcomed Skillibeng on stage with him just after he signed to RCA.

It’s unclear if Brown’s tour will continue. The R&B artist has five event dates in the United Kingdom, marking his first performance in that country in a decade. He is also scheduled to perform in Paris, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, back to Germany, ending in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on March 6.

“Tickets on sale Friday. I’m bringing my brother @skillibeng on tour…. starting the year off wit a bang! See you there,” Breezy had announced on Instagram.

Chris Brown’s return tour is highly anticipated following what appears to be a successful tour last year that went viral after the artist was spotted getting up close and personal with fans who spent as much as $1,000 to see him and take unique photos.

In the meantime, Skillibeng has been strategic with his collaborations as he recently released “16Choppa” featuring American rapper Nardo Wick.