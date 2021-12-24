Skillibeng’s Girlfriend Shares Photos Of Their Adorable Baby Boy

Skillibeng fans finally gets a full photo of his adorable baby boy.

The dancehall artist and the mother of his child Taveion Telfer have kept the conception and pregnancy of their child private, but the artist gave a rare glimpse of his baby boy on Thursday even as he celebrated his 25th birthday.

The dancehall deejay, who is the first Jamaican entertainer to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in four years, celebrated his 25th birthday with Telfer and his son. Pictures shared online by Telfer showed Skillibeng and Telfer, along with their son, all dressed in white at what appears to be the child’s christening. Other people, presumably family members, are also wearing white at what appears to be at a church.

Although more details have not been shared about the child’s event, the couple was caught in a few candid shots.

Skillibeng and Telfer, a YouTuber, confirmed their relationship sometime in early 2021. Around July, photos of Telfer’s maternity shoot were leaked to the public by allegedly by the photographer who took the photos.

Taveion, Skillibeng Son

The YouTuber did not share her pregnancy journey as she was visibly absent around the time it was speculated that she was pregnant. She and Skillibeng, whose real name is Emwah Warmington, welcomed their son Emhal Warmington to the world in October 2021.

In the meantime, Skillibeng seems to be enjoying fatherhood as the 25-year-old previously was said to have fathered a child, but it was later disclosed that a paternity test proved that he was not the child’s father. The issue of paternity was brought up in a lyrical beef between Skilli and fellow artist Intence in which the latter used the “jacket” drama to insult Skillibeng.

Skillibeng, Taveion Telfer

The woman in the center of the drama later said that at the time, she was seeing Skillibeng and her boyfriend and she was having unprotected sex with both, something that Skilli was aware of. The artist was nevertheless disappointed that he wasn’t the father.