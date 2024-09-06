‘Skin Teeth’ accused of carrying out a gun attack in Westmoreland

‘Skin Teeth’ accused of carrying out a gun attack in Westmoreland
Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Fennel otherwise called ‘Skin Teeth’ a farmer from Pullet Lane, Shrewsbury, in Westmoreland has been charged in connection with a shooting incident in his community on Tuesday, August 27.

Fennel, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony

According to police about 9:05 pm, Fennel and another man had a disagreement during which Fennel opened gunfire hitting the man in the abdomen.

He was subsequently admitted to the hospital where he was treated and released.

A report was made to the police and Fennel was pointed out during an identification parade and was subsequently arrested and charged on Thursday, September 5.

His court date is being finalised.

