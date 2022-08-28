‘Skinny Man’ one of two being sought for abduction, robbery, rape Loop Jamaica

date 2022-08-28
Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

A high-level police probe is ongoing to locate two suspects behind the abduction of a taxi operator and the rape of a female passenger in the downtown Kingston area last week.

The police say one of the suspect has only been identified by his alias, ‘Skinny Man’.

The reports on the incident are that on Tuesday, August 23 at about 9:30 pm, the taxi driver and a woman were inside the public passenger vehicle (PPV) on Ocean Boulevard in downtown Kingston when they were accosted by men with guns.

The two individuals were then robbed of personal items, including cash.

The gunmen took the cabbie and passenger to an area along nearby Water Lane, where the taxi operator was tied up.

The woman was then raped and the man was stabbed in his neck by the gunmen.

The taxi operator remains hospitalised, while the woman received treatment at hospital after the ordeal.

‘Skinny Man’ and the other suspect are believed to have been behind a number of crimes that have been committed in the Corporate Area.

Investigations are ongoing into the developments.

