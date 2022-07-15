Sky is the limit: Maverley looks to capitalize on Sterling boost | Loop Jamaica

Players of the Maverley Hughenden Football Club, say they are determined to make their mark in several competitions that are now underway, after receiving a major boost from Jamaican-born English-based player Raheem Sterling.

Players say their confidence has been boosted even further as more sponsors are also joining the push by the international player and are coming out with their own form of sponsorship to ensure that when members of the club enter the field of play, they will be fully equipped.

Gears donated by Raheem Sterling and other sponsors to players of the Maverley Football Club

Last week Thursday international football player Raheem Sterling in collaboration with New Balance donated close to three million dollars worth of gear and training equipment.

On Thursday, July 14, several members of the club youth team received part of those donations and dates have been set for additional donations to be made to the senior team.

Following that donation, more sponsors such as Sanmerna Foundation have also joined the thrust to help push the team forward.

Listen as some of the sponsors talk about how encouraged they feel to see the team and club members making strides.