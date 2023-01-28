SLFA Responds After Petition Claims Breaches Of The Organisation’s Constitution – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The St. Lucia Football Association (SLFA) says it has taken notice of a petition letter ‘purportedly signed’ by several clubs and giving the organisation seven days to respond.

The January 10, 2023, letter to SLFA President Lyndon Cooper expressed deep concern over what it described as a blatant and flagrant disregard of the association’s constitution by people who spearhead the organisation.

The petition also expressed concern that some FIFA-mandated SLFA constitutional amendments have never been implemented.

And it raised issues regarding the legitimacy of executive committee members, term limits of four SLFA Vice Presidents, and other matters.

Meanwhile, an SLFA release noted that the petition letter was carbon copied to both FIFA and CONCACAF.

The SLFA release disclosed that Algitha Richelieu of the firm Richelieu and Company forwarded the petition to the association via email on January 17, 2023.

The release said the document contained three signatures.

But it noted that on January 18, 2023, the SLFA received a second email from the same attorney, asking that the first email be disregarded and that a new petition letter was being submitted.

According to the SLFA, the new petition letter now contained twenty signatures.

However, the association noted that the second letter carried the signatures of persons claiming to represent SLFA member clubs.

Nevertheless, the SLFA disclosed that none are association members, and several are not licensed clubs.

“The SLFA has forwarded this letter to its attorney as well as to FIFA and CONCACAF and therefore is unable to make any future comments on this matter until FIFA and CONCACAF have advised on the issues,” the SLFA statement concluded.

