SLHTA Welcomes Return of Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival – St. Lucia Times

The Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) is thrilled for the return of the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival now in its 30th year, following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On January 24, 2023 SLHTA Directors joined other tourism stakeholders at Pigeon Island for the auspicious press launch, where the star-studded line-up was unveiled.

Slated for May 5-15 2023, officials have pulled out all the stops to ensure that the festival returns with a bang.

Patrons are in for days of world-class entertainment with the likes of our very own SLHTA Honorary member and son of the soil Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson, Sting, Shaggy, Rema, Ayra Starr, Ckay & Kizz Daniel, Luther Francois, Buju Banton, Bunji Garlin & Faye Ann Lyons, Gustavo Cesenave, Shenseea, Kes the Band and Special Blend set to grace the stage at the historic Pigeon Island National Landmark venue.

There will also be a wealth of Arts entertainment throughout the island from local community artistes and artisans.

SLHTA President Paul Collymore expressed enthusiasm at the return of the Jazz and Arts Festival. The event, he noted, will augur well for visitor arrivals to Saint Lucia’s shores and in turn, benefit accommodation and tourism service providers including vendors, taxi drivers and car rental owners.

“Like many Saint Lucians, our SLHTA Tourism Service Providers and the Accommodation Sector are very excited about the return of the Jazz and Arts Festival,” said Collymore.

“We look forward to the global exposure Saint Lucia will receive, as well as the economic benefits this will bring for many Saint Lucians.”

He continued: ” We see this year’s event as setting the base for 2023 and beyond, for a grand return to the region’s best Jazz and Arts Festival. On behalf of our many investors and employees, we say thank you to all agencies involved with the staging of this premier event, including but not limited to the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Ministry of Tourism, Events St Lucia and the Cultural Development Foundation. The local, regional and international artistes will certainly inspire us all.”

Tickets go on sale from February 15, 2023.

