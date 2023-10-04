‘Slickianna’ murder accused denied bail, again Loop Jamaica

Rushawn Patterson was denied bail in the St James Circuit Court on Wednesday when he appeared before High Court judge Justice Judith Pusey to answer a charge of murder in connection with the 2022 death of 35-year-old social media influencer Aneika ‘Slickianna’ Townsend.

The accused, who was previously denied bail in March, is being represented by attorney-at-law Dionne Meyler-Barrett.

The prosecution argued that Patterson is a flight risk.

Townsend’s body was removed by the Marine Police from the sea in the Reading area of St James on October 21, 2022.

A post-mortem examination on her body, conducted on November 5, concluded that her death was caused by strangulation.

The police said in a release that the post-mortem estimated that Townsend was killed sometime between 11pm on October 20 and 9am on October 21.

According to the police, on October 20, Townsend travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay, St James, where she was picked up by Patterson at approximately 7:30 pm.