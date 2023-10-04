‘Slickianna’ murder accused denied bail, again Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
‘Slickianna’ murder accused denied bail, again Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘Slickianna’ murder accused denied bail, again

GISCAD Jamaica Limited’s GeoTrac Solutions: More than just tracking

Another youngster reportedly sets a positive example at school

Champions League: Newcastle beat PSG 4-1; Man City, Barcelona also win

Road deaths surpass the 300 mark despite fewer crashes – RSU

Manning Cup 2023: St George’s continue winning streak at Ardenne

Wray & Nephew Fight Night Series debuts first female bout

One child still in hospital after eating ganja-laced sweets

CariCRIS upgrades regional scale credit ratings to Supreme Ventures

Jamaica confirms one dengue-related death, 160 cases

Thursday Oct 05

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

13 minutes ago

Anieka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Rushawn Patterson was denied bail in the St James Circuit Court on Wednesday when he appeared before High Court judge Justice Judith Pusey to answer a charge of murder in connection with the 2022 death of 35-year-old social media influencer Aneika ‘Slickianna’ Townsend.

The accused, who was previously denied bail in March, is being represented by attorney-at-law Dionne Meyler-Barrett.

The prosecution argued that Patterson is a flight risk.

Townsend’s body was removed by the Marine Police from the sea in the Reading area of St James on October 21, 2022.

A post-mortem examination on her body, conducted on November 5, concluded that her death was caused by strangulation.

The police said in a release that the post-mortem estimated that Townsend was killed sometime between 11pm on October 20 and 9am on October 21.

According to the police, on October 20, Townsend travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay, St James, where she was picked up by Patterson at approximately 7:30 pm.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

‘Slickianna’ murder accused denied bail, again

Jamaica News

GISCAD Jamaica Limited’s GeoTrac Solutions: More than just tracking

Jamaica News

Another youngster reportedly sets a positive example at school

More From

Jamaica News

Digicel gifts tuition assistance to BB Coke High hero boys

In joining Jamaica’s celebration of the selfless act of bravery and kindness by five students of the BB Coke High School in St Elizabeth, Digicel on Tuesday invited the boys to its corporate offic

Jamaica News

See also

‘Clans’ trial ends: More prison time for furniture maker, ex-soldier

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes on Tuesday afternoon wrapped up sentencing for the seven remaining members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, handing down sentences ranging from 21 months to 16 ye

Sport

Hayley Matthews extends her reign as No. 1 T20I allrounder

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has consolidated her position as the top-ranked allrounder in the ICC rankings. This achievement comes on the back of her remarkable performances, including an impr

Sport

Manning Cup 2023: St George’s continue winning streak at Ardenne

St George’s College’s Brian Burkett (left) and Ardenne High’s Jayden Thompson battle for possession during their Group F matchup in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition held at Ardenne High on Wed

Jamaica News

Cops ‘making strides’ in case of Paulwell’s missing daughter, her mom

The ongoing probe into the disappearance of the daughter of Phillip Paulwell, the Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, and her mother, is “going well”, according to Deputy Commission

Jamaica News

No sign of dancehall artiste ‘Medikk’, says DCP Fitz Bailey

The police appear to have hit a brick wall in their search for missing dancehall artiste and social media personality Stephany Williams, more popularly known as ‘Medikk’.
Medikk has been missing si

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols