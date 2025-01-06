Jamaican schools to compete at first NY International Showcase meet Xmas traffic changes in downtown Kingston to continue - Mayor Louisiana man charged with stabbing murders of son, sister and nephew Reggae Marathon relocates from Negril to Kingston Plans in train for pound for stray animals in Westmoreland NBA: Cavs, Celtics post impressive wins
Local News

‘Slickianna’ murder case pushed back to October

03 February 2025
Aneika 'Slickianna' Townsend

The case relative to the 2022 murder of social media influencer Aneika 'Slickianna' Townsend hit a snag on Friday when it was revealed that the case file remains incomplete.

Prosecutors made the disclosure when the man charged with her murder, Rushawn Patterson, appeared in the St James Circuit Court.

Among the documents outstanding are an extraction report from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Communication Forensics and Cybercrime Unit, as well as statements from a justice of the peace (JP).

Patterson was ordered to return to court on October 15, 2025 by High Court Judge Justice Judith Pusey. His bail was further extended.

Townsend’s body was removed by the Marine Police from the sea in the Reading area of St James on October 21, 2022.

A post-mortem examination on the 35-year-old's body, conducted on November 5 of that year, concluded that her death was caused by strangulation.

The police said in a release that the post-mortem estimated that Townsend was killed sometime between 11pm on October 20 and 9am on October 21, 2022.

According to the police, on October 20 of that year, Townsend travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay, St James, where she was picked up by Patterson at approximately 7:30 pm.

Patterson was arrested by the police in November of that year, and was subsequently charged.

