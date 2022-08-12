Small businesses profit from the SDC/ Wray & Nephew T20 Cricket Loop Jamaica

The SDC/ Wray & Nephew National Community T20 Cricket semi-finals brought the Ultimate Oval in St Ann to life on August 7 as cricket lovers gathered to watch their favourite teams play for the title of National T20 Champions.

The game day atmosphere is completed each year by a bar station provided by the title sponsor, this is usually run by a local bar owner in keeping with the community development target of the community cricket competition.

This year Ultimate Jerk Centre restaurant and bar owner, Iris Talbott was happy to rejoin the competition as a vendor.

“This isn’t the first time, we’ve been hosting SDC Cricket for a couple of years now, but I think this is about the third year that we have been in partnership with Wray & Nephew. We return every year because this cause is important to us. It’s all about building our community and SDC/ Wray & Nephew cricket is a community thing.”

Showcasing her true affection for the community, 66-year-old Talbott also shared how she translates her passion for community development into her business. “This event is a great assist in our business and the truth is it also gives back to the community by helping us to pay our workers. Many of our workers are from here and other communities nearby.”

Pavel Smith Marketing Manager, J Wray & Nephew Ltd is elated at the cricket fan turn out to the semi-finals, “This is what our partnership with SDC for the National Community T20 Cricket Competition is all about, the enjoyment of our Jamaican culture. Culture begins at the community level and the slogan Fi Wi Culture is meant to empower us all to see how we each can play a part in building the other. We are happy to witness the domino effect of community building unfolding as the event grows each year.”

For the semi-finals, team Boscobel hailing from St Mary bowled over the competition, Comfort C.C. from Manchester to a 140 win in the first match of the day. The second match saw the defeat of South Star United from Manchester by St Thomas, Whitehorse cricket team with a 155 score.

The SDC/ Wray & Nephew National Community T20 Cricket culminates in Noranda St Ann on August 21 for the exciting season’s finals.