Small businesses to be featured at Denbigh Show this year | Loop Jamaica

A small business village will be a major new addition to this year’s staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon, which is slated for July 30 – August 1.

The highly anticipated show, back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is being used as a platform to drive the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as the country eyes a recovery from the pandemic.

“It’s a major change in the show this year,” President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Lenworth Fulton, told JIS News.

“We are using this as a push for new businesses, especially those that are agriculturally related. We want to give these businesses an opportunity to meet thousands of people and advertise their products,” he added.

The 68th staging of the show will take place at its usual home, the Denbigh Showground, and the small business village will be set up where the ‘Market House’ was located in previous years.

Fulton said two new businesses from each parish will use the village to set up booths throughout the three-day show.

“For the most part, these new business owners are women and youth so we wanted to include something that would capture (them) in their innovativeness,” the JAS president pointed out.

In addition to the small business village, patrons can expect an exciting line-up of activities for the show, beginning with a ‘Youth in Agriculture Day’ on Saturday (July 30).

The National Farm Queen coronation is to take place at 6pm on that day, also dubbed the ‘Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries’ Day’.

On Day 2, Sunday (July 31), the ‘Governor-General’s Day’, a Hi-Pro Denbigh Gospel Extravaganza is to take place, beginning at 6pm.

For the ‘Prime Minister’s Day’, Monday, August 1, a Denbigh ‘Reggaefest’ is to close out this year’s show.

‘Denbigh 68’ will be held under the theme, ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ and is an initiative of the JAS in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the Jamaica 4H Clubs.

The gates will be open from 8am to 10pm daily. Admission is $1,200 for adults and $600 for children.

Tickets will be available at the applicable gates.