Small manufacturers hamstrung by water lock off | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Manufacturing and Exporters Association (JMEA) is calling for the speedy resolution of the issues between the National Water Commission (NWC) and the government.

The JMEA said it received numerous complaints from members noting that production has been impacted by the industrial action taken by workers of NWC and that the situation is only growing worse.

Approximately 2,000 National Water Commission (NWC) remain off the job after taking industrial action on Tuesday, causing disruption to the water supply across the island.

“Particularly, for our smaller members, the impact is especially great as workers are absent from work due to the lack of water available in their homes, and as a result, they must deal with operating understaffed and at a loss,” the JMEA said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Some manufacturers have sought to purchase water, with further difficulties faced as some truckers are in solidarity with the NWC workers and refuse to deliver the commodity.

The JMEA described the course of action by the NWC workers as “highly unacceptable and unfair to its customers”.

It said customers should not be made to further suffer until the wage dispute situation is resolved.

“The country has been brought to a standstill, and the overnment needs to put the necessary measures in place so that water can be restored. We cannot afford for the situation to remain as it is, not just out of consideration for businesses, but also wider public health concerns,” the JMEA said.

The association, therefore, urged the government to take strong and decisive measures and resolve the situation before conditions worsen and irreparable damage is done.