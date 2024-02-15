SMEs encouraged to rethink traditional financing models Loop Jamaica

Past President of the Small Business Association Hugh Johnson wants more to be done to build out the infrastructure to support entrepreneurship.

Speaking to the problems affecting small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) locally at the 19th regional Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Investments and Capital Market Conference at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel last month, Johnson bemoaned the current “structural framework for the ease of doing business,” in Jamaica.

“It would be 10 times easier if the enabling environment was there,” he said of the growth of SMEs given the governmental systems with which entrepreneurs have to interact.

While noting that SMEs often have to rely on one staff member to straddle multiple roles, Johnson pointed to the negative impact on the daily functions of a business when accessing governmental services, for example, at Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), which takes inordinately long periods.

“When a staff member has to spend three hours at a tax office to do a transaction that could take five minutes, you see the level of productivity, time and resources lost,” he said.

In his estimation, with the current state of the enabling infrastructure, “if all the capital in the world would fall on the structure that exists, very little would be accomplished.”

Johnson also advised entrepreneurs to “know when to let go.”

He commented in reference to understanding that as your business grows one has to release the reins for certain functions to qualified and strategically placed staff.

“We have a love affair with our operation [and] we baby it. But we need to understand that we can take it to a level but we need competent expertise around us to take it to that standard that will enable us to create generational wealth for years to come.”

“Also, you don’t have to be the brightest person in the room. What you need is to get bright people around you to put in those strategic areas [so] that can move you forward,” he advised.

Johnson, who also serves as a director of Wigton Windfarm further advised SMEs to consider other alternatives to loans in financing their businesses in the early stages.

“Loan financing is not the preferred way to start a business. When you’re up and running, instead of you[‘re having to look] for the banks, they will come looking for you and you can pick and choose,” he advised.

Instead, he suggested SMEs bootstrap their ideas and partner with “family, friends or colleagues who believe in your vision and want to team up with you to move it forward.”

“That is the best strategy in getting started and financing your first go [at business], he said.

For Terise Kettle, senior vice president of investment banking at Barita Investments, choosing the right financing method means entrepreneurs must have a handle on the stage and lifecycle of their business.

Speaking to how SMEs can access capital, she suggested that depending on the stage of the business, operators consider crowdfunding, angel investing, venture capital, government incubator programmes or grants.

“It is important for you to understand the capital structure of your business,” Kettle said.