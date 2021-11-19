Smirnoff takes young bartenders ‘beyond the bar’ with bartender compet | Loop Jamaica

With a million dollars up for grabs, eight of the island’s top bartenders will compete in Smirnoff’s newest bartender competition, Beyond the Bar — Dare to Mix.

The five-episode digital series will see the contestants preparing authentic cocktails using brands such as Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker and Tanqueray.

Through this competition, Smirnoff hopes to present bartenders with the opportunity to showcase their prowess and share their stories in a way they never have before.

Smirnoff Brand Manager Lyshon Davis is excited about the great exposure bartenders will get from participating in the competition.

‘We know the level of talent we have in the country. With fewer events and opportunities to ply their trade, we believe the competition is very timely and we’re already getting great feedback about the prize money.’

‘Dare to Mix will open hearts, and doors of possibilities for everyone who enters. Additionally, viewers will get a chance to learn how to do their own at home mixes while being entertained.’

Contestants earned their spot in the competition by submitting a 60-second video declaring what makes them the best at what they do, while creating cocktails using one of the spirits brands in the competition.

Starting November 25, Beyond the Bar – Dare to Mix can be viewed digitally on social media via @Smirnoffjamaica and @Sleekjamaica.

Hosted by Social House Winner and Media Personality Chiney K, the series will also unfold on Television Jamaica.

The diversified judging panel which includes spirits consultant Teika Samuda and the decorated bartender Trevor Luke, will determine the fate of the newbies bartenders as they take aim at the million-dollar prize.

‘The portfolio of brands is very versatile, and so we wanted the competition to reflect that. We know our contestants will have fun creating mixes that they know consumers will be eager to recreate. We want the bartenders to understand the widespread reach of this opportunity and come prepared to put their best foot forward,’ said Davis.

‘We are excited to see them display their mastery of the trade by doing what they do best, creating unique cocktail blends.’

‘Throughout this competition we want to see their vibe, we want to see their passion, we want to see their creativity and we know our local bartenders have the potential to deliver.’