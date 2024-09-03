Smooth back-to-school start in St Thomas

There was a seamless back-to-school transition yesterday for most of the institutions in St Thomas.

Donned in clean, crisp uniforms and with an array of book bags, students were observed out in their numbers journeying to their respective schools across the parish.

At Paul Bogle High, students were greeted by principal, Carey Kelly, who spent most of the morning by the school’s gate welcoming students and their parents.

Kelly reported that it was “smooth running” on day one, as the institution hosted first-form students for orientation.

During this process of orientation, the students met the guidance counsellor, the dean of discipline, the school’s nurse and their teachers.

He said that he was especially glad to have met the parents as he reminded them that “we have to work together; they have to play their part… they need to turn up, sometimes unexpectedly”. “They can’t just leave them today and it’s when they reach fifth form they return. I told them that our mantra for this year is ‘Improving together’, so it’s unity and it’s collaboration,” he added.

At the Morant Bay Primary School, it was a full return to school for all students, with orientation having taken place last week.

“We start regular school this morning; we started teaching our children our routine procedures and our schedule for school, outlining the expectations and administering a diagnostic test,” said principal, Fay Lindsay.

She noted that the turnout for the day appeared normal and was not affected by the July 3 Hurricane Beryl.She explained that where “one or two” students were absent, it was for needs such as uniforms, but the school, having been made aware of the situation, is now assisting these parents.

As for the students who were seated comfortably in freshly painted classrooms, the principal said: “They are excited. I did a walk-through this morning and we see happy faces like they really wanted to come back to school.

“They are enjoying their new classes and their new look… every classroom has a new look,” Lindsay added.

She also revealed that the institution is celebrating its 100th anniversary and that the school family is gearing up to host several activities throughout the year ahead.

These include a church service on September 22, a homecoming on October 7, an all-white brunch on November 24 and other activities. The school will also be creating and raising its flag as well as creating a school song.

At the Lyssons-based Providence Kindergarten and Preparatory School, it was also a smooth start to the new school year.

Founder, Valrie Holness explained that the first week will be used for getting students accustomed to the habits of school. There are also minor infrastructural repairs being carried out on the property, which should be completed by the end of the week.

A full return to school was also the order of the day for the St Thomas Technical High School, while Yallahs High, Morant Bay High, Robert Lightbourne High, and Seaforth High Schools will resume full school at later dates, once the orientation processes are completed.