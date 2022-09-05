Smooth flow of traffic for back to school – cops Loop Jamaica

Smooth flow of traffic for back to school – cops Loop Jamaica
Anticipated rush in some sections of Corporate Area not seen

Police in some sections of the Corporate Area say they have not seen the massive pile-up of traffic that many people were anticipating with the start of the school term.

“Members of the security forces have been out in their numbers from early Monday and so far things are progressing slowly,” one officer seen at the intersection of Lindsay Crescent and Washington Boulevard reported.

The policeman, who was part of a team of officers directing traffic at the location, said despite not seeing the rush, officers would continue to maintain a presence in the event activities intensified in the coming days.

Scores of parents and teachers were seen making their way to schools as educational institution reopened their doors after the summer break.

“Parents and teachers alike said while it was early days yet, they were happy with what they were seeing as there were no reports of incidents at the institutions.

