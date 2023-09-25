Soca+ promoters kickoff festival on a charitable note Loop Jamaica

A study by the University of the West Indies/Caribbean Institute of Health Research (2016-17), revealed that there are more than 2,700 chronic kidney cases in Jamaica with over 800 receiving dialysis.

And, in 2018, a World Health Organization (WHO) study stated that kidney disease deaths in Jamaica reached 686 or 3.77% of total deaths.

To that end, directors of the I Love Soca Cooler Festival, decided to raise awareness, raise funds, and orchestrate a football competition in aid of the University of the West Indies Hospital Renal Unit (UHWI).

Today, the directors of I Love Soca Cooler Festival, promoters of Soca+ Festival, are gearing up to host a six-a-side charity football match at Sabina Park.

The series of matches that begin at 6pm is a round-up of 10 registered teams vying for the ultimate prize of a Soca+ Cabana with 12 complimentary tickets, a premium drink of choice, and a bottle of Campari.

Andrew Bellamy, managing director of I Love Soca Cooler Festival, and football fanatic is just as enthusiastic about the matches as he is about the benevolent byproducts of the competition.

“We want to thank all the teams that have come forward to participate for this cause not just for competitive bragging rights and a chance to have an elevated experience at Soca+, but most importantly to contribute to the assistance we will be giving to the Renal Unit at the University Hospital of the West Indies, because, the truth is; we never know when our family, friends or any one of us will need to use the services of these [institutions] and we want to ensure that whoever uses it gets the best care with the best resources,” he shared in a statement.

Bellamy and his team were able to garner support from Campari to host the free-to-the-public charity football match. Participating teams, however, are required to fork out a JM$20k entry fee, raising the stakes for the ultimate prize pot.

The Game Plan

The knock-out rounds will last eight minutes, the quarter finals will be ten minutes, semi-finals will last for twelve minutes and the final is scheduled for fifteen minutes.

In addition to the winners; the team in second place will receive twelve complimentary tickets, one table and two bottles of Campari.

Third place finishers are not excluded from the prizes, either. They will receive six complimentary tickets, a table and a complimentary bottle of Campari.

“As individuals we’ve always [made] philanthropic efforts but this year in celebration of 12 years of I Love Soca, and our second staging of Soca+, our 12-hour music festival, we’ve decided to show our gratitude through this organised charity engagement.”

Twelve Hours of Soca+

The second staging of Soca+ Festival commences at 10 pm on Saturday, September 30 at Sabina Park, and concludes at 10 am on October 1.

Patrons are able to bring coolers from 10 pm to 2 am, and retrieve complimentary Campari cocktails thereafter. Soca+ Festival also features performances by soca queen Destra – who’s slated to perform at 2 am; Aidonia, on the roster for 4 am; and Skinny Fabulous, who’s booked for 6 am. There will be a cool-down element to the event, post-performances, that features a water zone, and complimentary breakfast, available at 7 am.