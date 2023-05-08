Social media influencers welcome ‘Royal’ baby Loop Jamaica

Danar Royal and Kerry-Ann Collins, more popularly known by their social media monikers Dan Dan and Chiney K Pop Girl, have welcomed their first child together.

Much like their reveal in November last year that they were expecting, the two shared on social media yesterday that their baby girl has arrived.

In the caption that accompanied the announcement, which was a video showing the feet of “Baby Royal” that closed with the new dad holding his newborn, Royal said it was his “greatest joy” to share the news of the arrival of their “precious bundle of joy”.

“Mi heart full bad bad bad…for this little miracle,” Royal wrote. “When I watched @chineykpopgirl bring our baby into this world, it was the most emotional moment of my life.”

Disclosing in his IG Stories that he had to “emergency book” a plane ticket, “rush go Merica without proper clothes” and was in a labour room for about 10 hours, Royal recounted some details of the birth of their child in the caption accompanying the announcement video.

“From cutting the umbilical cord to holding her for the first time, feeling her tiny fingers wrap around mine, and hearing her first cry brought tears to my eyes,” said Royal.

Pointing out that the new parents’ world will never be the same again, he said they can’t wait to see what adventures await them as a family.

“To my princess, know that you are loved beyond measure, know that you are never alone and that our love will always surround you.

“We can’t wait to watch you grow into the incredible person we know you’ll become,” Royal said.

In true Dan Dan style, however, he ended on a comedic note:

“COME TRU P?RT ROYAL!!! that’s not har name lol ?? har Mada wud a kill me? #BabyRoyal? #MiHeartFull.”

When Collins announced her pregnancy on social media in November last year, the post left many followers speculating on a range of topics from the legitimacy of the news – whether it was a stunt or prank – to the authenticity of the pregnancy.

Well, Baby Royal has arrived, so social media users who were still in doubt now have their answer.