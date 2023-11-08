SOE declared for parish of St James after schoolboys killed Loop Jamaica

A state of emergency (SOE) has been declared for the parish of St James following a flare-up of gang violence in the parish, which resulted in the killing of two primary school children two days ago.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement a short while ago during a post-Cabinet media briefing now under way at Jamaica House.

The prime minister said the SOE was declared by Governor general Sir Patrick Allen following careful consideration and review of the current crime situation in St James.

“I advised the governor general to make the declaration on the recommendation of the Chief of Defence Staff (Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman) and Police Commissioner (Major General Antony Anderson),” said Holness.

“It is the assessment of the security forces that the situation in St James merits this response, and the use of the emergency powers,” he added.

Describing the killings of seven-year-old Justin Perry and nine-year-old Nahcoliva Smith in Salt Spring, St James as an “act of terror” and a “barbaric murder”, Holness said such individuals who carried out the acts should be viewed as terrorists.

“We take this moment as we declare our response to grieve with the families…, but we also give resolute assurance to the people of Jamaica that we will not wilt, we will not resile in the face of terror,” declared Holness.

The SOEs will remain in force for an initial two weeks, after which parliamentary approval is needed to extend the security measure, if deemed necessary.