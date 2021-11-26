SOEs are a ‘failed’ crime-fighting strategy — Golding | Loop Jamaica

People’s National Party President Mark Golding says the Opposition has not supported the extension of the State of Emergency (SOE) due to it being a “failed” and “suspect” strategy employed by the Government to purportedly fight crime.

At the same time, Golding declared that withdrawing support for the emergency security measure is indicative of the PNP’s fight to uphold the nation’s constitution.

The Opposition senators who, on Thursday, voted against a motion to extend the seven SOEs imposed across five parishes on November 14, have been facing backlash from Government officials and supporters of the State’s crime-fighting measure.

Speaking on Friday at a press conference to expound on its decision to vote against the SOEs imposed in seven police divisions, the Opposition leader reiterated that the emergency security measures were previously used over three years, from 2017 to 2020, and “did not achieve any lasting improvements in Jamaica’s national security situation”.

In fact, Golding suggested that the country has, instead, seen elevated levels of crime, particularly murders, over the three years.

“Furthermore, it [the SOEs] has weakened, in my opinion, the crime-fighting and prosecutorial aspects of law enforcement, because it has inculcated in the security forces a culture that says, ‘We can just go and detain somebody and hold them without any recourse in the courts’,” the Golding charged.

“… And, therefore, the important task of police to investigate cases properly, prepare cases for prosecution and bring prosecutions to the court, which can result in convictions of criminals, has not been happening in the numbers that they should be, and that is the source of our problem,” he argued.

Responding to criticisms that the PNP was not in support of the fight against crime,

Golding rubbished the suggestions, indicating that the PNP supports “legislation that enables the security forces to go about their business more effectively”.

Pointing to the strides made by former PNP-led Administrations, Golding said they introduced “DNA Evidence Law”, which, he said, enabled DNA to be used to secure prosecutions.

Additionally, he boasted that it was the PNP who amended the Evidence Act to facilitate computer-generated evidence, such as that used under the Jamaica Eye system to effectively prosecute people.

“We brought the anti-gang legislation, which is now having a great effect, and we have supported the Government’s attempt to further strengthen it, but they have dropped the ball and haven’t brought those amendments to Parliament,” Golding suggested.

He continued: “We introduced the anti-lottery scamming legislation, which has been important in trying to control that phenomenon, which has been a source of further violence in the country.”

Turning once again to the SOEs, the PNP president questioned the Andrew Holness-led Administration about the return to “a failed strategy which is suspect, in terms of its constitutional compliance”.

During a press conference earlier this month to announce the SOEs, Holness had taken a swipe at critics of the SOEs, questioning whether the Government should be “crippled” by “an academic debate” on the constitutionality of the emergency measures.

But Golding on Friday rebuffed the suggestion that questions surrounding the constitutionality of the SOEs were merely academic.

“The constitution is not just an academic thing,” he said, adding that “it embodies the rights and freedoms that our people have fought and sacrificed for over centuries.”

Against that background, the PNP president said his party believes the constitution must be upheld.

“It is not an academic thing; it is a fundamental thing, and the constitutionality of this Government’s States of Emergency as ongoing, routine crime-fighting strategy has been brought into question in the courts, and that matter is now before the Court of Appeal and has not yet been heard.

“A Government that respects the rule of law would not go back to that failed and suspect strategy until the courts have finally ruled and guided them on the matter,” argued Golding.