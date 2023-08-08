Soldier arrested by cops at MoBay airport Loop Jamaica

Investigators assigned to the Lotto Scam Task Force arrested a member of the Jamaica Defence Force in relation to an incident that occurred at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James earlier today.

Reports from the police are that about 1:30pm, the JDF member arrived on the island and was in the process of being checked by security personnel.

During the routine checks, US$40,400 was found in his possession, for which he allegedly could not give a “plausible account”, the police said.

He was taken into custody.

However, the police said his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.