A Jamaica Defence Force soldier died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle crash in Westmoreland on Sunday.

Reports are that two JDF members were traveling in a jeep when the unit collided with a trailer truck.

Both vehicles ran off the road and the trailer truck overturned as the driver reportedly swerved the vehicle to avoid the collision.

The two soldiers were rushed to the hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other admitted.

More details to come.