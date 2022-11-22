Soldier fatally shoots ‘Skillibeng’ (not the artiste) in Southside Loop Jamaica

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, has confirmed that a man was shot and killed by a soldier or soldiers on Monday afternoon in ‘Southside’, Central Kingston in close proximity to a security checkpoint.

The police have not yet established the identity of the deceased, but he is said to be known as ‘Skillibeng’ in the community.

Unconfirmed reports are that he attempted to move a security barrier and subsequently got into an altercation with a soldier.

The video shows the community after the shooting.

He was reportedly shot during the altercation.

More details are expected on the development.