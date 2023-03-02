‘Soldier’ from Spanish Town shot and killed while off duty Loop Jamaica

A man, who police have identified as a soldier, was shot and killed by gunmen in the Papine area of St Andrew late Wednesday.

Reports are that at about 11:00 pm, the man, whose name is being withheld at this time, was off duty and was operating a taxi when he took a turn off and was shot in the back of the head while driving.

The attacker then escaped. The police were later called to the area where the body of the man was found.

Reports from sources are that the soldier is from Spanish Town, St Catherine.