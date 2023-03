The soldier who was shot dead by gunmen in the Papine area of St Andrew late Wednesday has been identified.

He is 46-year-old Dane Simon from a Spanish Town address.

Reports are that at about 11:00 pm, Simon was off duty and was operating a taxi when he took a turn off and was shot in the back of the head while driving.

The attackers then escaped. The police were later called to the area where the body of the man was found.