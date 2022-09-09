Sole survivor of Westmoreland house fire heads to US for treatment Loop Jamaica

The sole survivor of a house fire in Westmoreland that left her three brothers dead, 13-year-old Adrianna Laing, departed the island on Thursday by an air ambulance for treatment in the US.

The girl was severely burnt in the fire that claimed the lives of her brothers Adrianno Laing, 9, seven-year-old twins Jorden and Jayden Laing, on Sunday.

Adrianna, who was at a hospital in St Andrew, was transferred to the Joseph M Still Burn Center in Georgia, for treatment from Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

The facility is the largest burn centre in the US.