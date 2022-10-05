Some areas to be without power on October 5 and 6 Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has announced several maintenance-related power outages for Wednesday, October 5 and Thursday, October 6, in sections of at least nine parishes.

The light and power company gave notice in a series of tweets on Twitter.

The areas to be impacted on Wednesday, October 5 are:

Haughton Court and Kingsvale in Hanover, from 9am – 4:30pmLancewood Meadows and Bonham Spring in St Ann, from 9am – 5pm Cedar Valley Rd and Cedar Valley Terrace in St Andrew, from 9:30am – 4:30pmVermont Ave, also in St Andrew, from 9am-4pmBath Mountain to Flower Hill in Westmoreland, from 9:30am – 4pmGordon Pen Main Rd – Angels Ave in St Catherine, from 9:30am – 4:30pmPleasant Farm Road, also in St Catherine, from 9:30am – 4:30pmSection of South Haven, Cornwall Ave, West Finchley Ave, and Westdale Ave in St Thomas, from 9am – 6pm

The areas to be impacted on Thursday, October 6 are:

Spring Village to Camp Verley in St Catherine, from 9:30am – 5pm St Clair Rd, Alexander Park in St Thomas, from 9:30am – 5pmJericho, Sandside, Cold Spring, Great Valley, Welcome, Mt Peto, Cash Hill, Birches Hill, Patty Hill, and Hanover, from 9am – 4:30pmGreenvale Rd, Cane River Falls, Bito, and Orange Grove/Bridge Mount in St Andrew, from 9:30am – 5pmVicinity of Old Spanish Bridge in St Mary, from 9am – 5pmHermitage Housing Scheme in Portland, from 9am – 5pm Kinloss, Clarkes Town in Trelawny, from 9:30am – 4pmSheffield – Spring Garden in Westmoreland, from 9:30am – 5pmSection of Michael Manley Dr (Twickenham Park) in St Catherine, from 12pm – 4pm