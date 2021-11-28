Some businesses upbeat amid brisk Black Friday weekend sales | Loop Jamaica

Several prominent retailers in Kingston and St Andrew have reported excellent business throughout the Black Friday weekend, which culminates on Sunday, November 28.

The traffic was particularly heavy throughout the Corporate Area from early Friday afternoon and all day Saturday in the main shopping areas of the city, amid well-promoted sales likely due to monthly paid workers receiving their salaries.

Shoppers inside Fontana Pharmacy’s Waterloo, St Andrew location during its Black Friday sale.

Business people who spoke with Loop News said Black Friday sales have been going well.

“It started off briskly and it has been quite busy from lunchtime onward. I’m very pleased,” said Michael Ammar Jr, managing director of the Ammar’s chain of stores.

Ammar Jr said discounts range from 15 per cent to a high as 75 per cent at its three locations in downtown Kingston, Village Plaza and Sovereign Centre in Liguanea, with an extra 10 per cent off for early-bird shoppers before 10:00 am. He said the sale of home furnishing items such as bedding, mats and towels were doing well.

“Despite the pandemic, I think people’s shopping habits are getting back to normal. This year we have seen a big movement towards people fixing up their homes and buying comfortable clothes rather than gowns and jackets and so on,” Ammar Jr said.

He encouraged shoppers to come out on Sunday “because you’re never going to see discounts like this again Christmas”.

Jean Lowrie-Chin and daughter Anita Chin check out items inside Fontana Pharmacy during its Black Friday sale.

Anne Chang, CEO of Fontana Pharmacy said business was excellent on Friday, with the parking lot at its West King’s House location “pretty much full from 7:30 am” even though the store opened at 8 am.

She said items that were moving fast included Christmas products, which were 20 per cent off, bed and bath decor such as comforters, sheets, and pillows, as well as hair and personal care items and toys, which all had prices slashed up to 25 per cent.

Chang indicated this Black Friday weekend was the best so far for Fontana.

“I haven’t seen all the sales numbers, but I’m going to go ahead and say yes. Last year we didn’t have any sales because of COVID, but this year people are concerned about the whole supply chain issues. They don’t want to take the chance and wait until later on so they are buying a lot of stuff [for Christmas] now because we have it in stock and we’re having great deals on them,” she told Loop News.

Chang said Fontana, which has six locations islandwide, was coping with a large number of shoppers despite the COVID-19 protocols.

“All our stores are very spacious, so I think we can manage our crowds very well. We were so relieved when they [government] stopped the Sunday lockdown and they gave us the extra hour, that has also helped,” she said.

Five of Fontana’s locations will be open on Sunday, the exception being the Savanna-la-Mar store.

The sale at Fontana is expected to continue on Cyber Monday, with discounts for online purchases, Chang noted.

A Scotia team member rewards shoppers inside Dunn’s Home Centre during the store’s Black Friday sale.

Meanwhile, Shadea Dunn of Dunn’s Home Centre said customers were waiting to enter its store on Red Hills Road in St Andrew when it opened at 6:30 Saturday morning.

“For this sale, we were busy right through the entire day [Saturday,]” Dunn said.

Discounts included 50 per cent off decor and lighting fixtures, 30 per cent off fans, 10 to 30 per cent off plumbing items, and as much as 50 per cent off cushions, curtains and bedding. The store is open Sunday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Dunn was also thankful for the relaxed curfew hours, which, she said, “assists our employees in getting home from work in a timely manner”.