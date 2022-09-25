Some communities in western, southern parishes out of power – JPS Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Some communities in western, southern parishes out of power – JPS Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
As the outer bands of Tropical Storm Ian continue to impact southern and western parishes, Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that a few small pockets in these parishes have had their power service interrupted.

In a release on Sunday morning, the company said it expects to return these areas to normality on Sunday.

The affected areas include sections of Liguanea in St Andrew; Red Ground and Flanker in St James; and Blackwind Deeside in Trelawny.

The power company said waterlogged soil resulting from the rainy conditions, along with lightning, remain the biggest threats to the restoration and stability of the power supply.

The company it will continue to closely monitor the situation to address customers’ needs as they may arise.

JPS said it remains dedicated to serve with the highest levels of safety in mind.

