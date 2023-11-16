Some details from Met Service amid flash flood watch for all parishes Loop Jamaica

The Meteorological Service has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

The watch is effective until 8am on Friday, November 17.

A broad area of low pressure across the south western Caribbean is producing a large area of cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms across the region, including Jamaica, the Met Office reported.

It said the environmental conditions appear conducive for some additional development, and there is now a 60 per cent chance of the formation of a tropical cyclone (tropical depression or tropical storm) over the next two days.

The system is currently moving north-eastward across the region, and the centre is expected to move near to or over Jamaica on Friday afternoon, before continuing north-eastward and away from the island.

Observations indicate that light to moderate and occasionally heavy showers and thunderstorms have been affecting sections of mainly southern and north western parishes since Thursday night.

The forecast is for cloudy conditions with widespread rainfall and occasional heavy thundershowers to affect all parishes on Thursday and through to Saturday morning. Additionally, strong gusty winds are likely, especially across southern parishes.

The Met Office indicated that:

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological Service, and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed, or if a Warning is issued.Additionally, fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate due to thunderstorms and strong gusty winds.

The Met Service said it will continue to closely monitor the weather system.