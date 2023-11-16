Some details from Met Service amid flash flood watch for all parishes Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Some details from Met Service amid flash flood watch for all parishes Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Flash flood warning now in effect for 10 parishes

Music mogul ‘Diddy’ accused of rape, abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit

Some details from Met Service amid flash flood watch for all parishes

Tropical storm watch in effect for Jamaica

‘Alice… will not be returning to Crab Circle,’ says Kingston mayor

Jermaine Golding dismisses fear to pursue economist dream

Massy Jamaica celebrates 100 years with $4.5 million in grants

J’can woman hit with bag of charges re trafficking women into Bahamas

Jamaica weather: Flash flood watch in effect for all parishes

Medikk’s mom alleges scammers swindled family out of $250k amid search

Thursday Nov 16

24°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Meteorological Service has issued a flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes.

The watch is effective until 8am on Friday, November 17.

A broad area of low pressure across the south western Caribbean is producing a large area of cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms across the region, including Jamaica, the Met Office reported.

It said the environmental conditions appear conducive for some additional development, and there is now a 60 per cent chance of the formation of a tropical cyclone (tropical depression or tropical storm) over the next two days.

The system is currently moving north-eastward across the region, and the centre is expected to move near to or over Jamaica on Friday afternoon, before continuing north-eastward and away from the island.

Observations indicate that light to moderate and occasionally heavy showers and thunderstorms have been affecting sections of mainly southern and north western parishes since Thursday night.

The forecast is for cloudy conditions with widespread rainfall and occasional heavy thundershowers to affect all parishes on Thursday and through to Saturday morning. Additionally, strong gusty winds are likely, especially across southern parishes.

The Met Office indicated that:

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological Service, and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed, or if a Warning is issued.Additionally, fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate due to thunderstorms and strong gusty winds.

The Met Service said it will continue to closely monitor the weather system.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

What to pack in hurricane season emergency to-go bag?

Jamaica News

Flash flood warning now in effect for 10 parishes

Entertainment

Music mogul ‘Diddy’ accused of rape, abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit

More From

Jamaica News

Parent hands teen to cops after hearing about ‘involvement’ in crime

A 17-year-old student of Gresham Avenue, Kingston 5 has been charged with robbery with aggravation and conspiracy to robbery with aggravation following his alleged involvement in the robbery of a taxi

Sport

See also

Shericka Jackson makes final cut for World Athlete of the Year

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson is among the five finalists for the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year award.
Jackson, who became the third woman to achieve a Diamond League sprint double, made

Jamaica News

Man who helped kill Paulwell’s child, her mom gets 30 years in prison 

Convict to serve minimum 20 years before parole 

Jamaica News

Young security guard charged with gory killing in Trelawny

Twenty-three-year-old Aston Mitchell, otherwise called ‘C-Jay’, a security guard of Hague in Trelawny, has been charged with the stabbing death of a woman on Wednesday, October 25.
Dead is 25-year-

Jamaica News

I hope everyone will forgive me, says man who helped kill MP’s child

… says he is “very sorry”

Business

Neville Garrick, renowned visual designer, has died

Kenneth Neville Anthony Garrick, known to many as Neville Garrick has died.
Garrick was a Jamaican graphic artist and visual designer, renowned for his extraordinary contributions to the world of

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols