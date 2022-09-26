Some flooding in Clarendon, but situation manageable so far – mayor Loop Jamaica

May Pen Mayor, Winston Maragh, has reported that there have been flooding in some areas of the parish, such as Mineral Heights, Bucknor, Glenmore Road, Palmer’s Cross, Sandy Bay and May Pen Woods, as the island experiences adverse weather conditions since Saturday.

“The drains weren’t cleaned before the start of the hurricane season, these drains fall under the responsibility of the National Works Agency (NWA) and the municipality. The funding was just not readily available,” said Maragh.

Despite the reports of flooding in several areas of Clarendon, very few residents there have yet been displaced.

“We have received video footage of a house flooded out in the 19 Miles area of Sandy Bay, but the people in other affected areas have not yet been displaced as of now, but the rising waters in the drains can be a major problem if the rains continue,” Maragh stated.

The Meteorological Service has maintained a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of the north eastern and southern parishes, effective until 5am on Tuesday.

In a release on Monday morning, the Met Service extended the flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon.

The Met Service announced that Tropical Storm Ian has now been upgraded to Hurricane Ian and is located near 18.2 degrees north and 82.0 degrees west, or 391 kilometres west-southwest of Negril Point, Jamaica.