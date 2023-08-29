Some motor vehicle examination depots to close early Thursday Loop Jamaica

Some motor vehicle examination depots to close early Thursday Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is advising the public that some of its examination depots will be closed at 12 noon on Thursday, August 31, 2023, to facilitate a staff engagement session.

The locations are:? ITA head office (Maxfield Avenue) ? St Thomas Examination Depot ? Harbour View Examination Depot ? Swallowfield Examination Depot ? Spanish Town Examination Depot ? Spanish Town Road Examination Depot

The ITA is encouraging customers to visit the next available depot for emergencies, or contact the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport at telephone number 876-754-1900 or via social media pages @islandtraffic for any questions or concerns.

Regular business operations will resume on Friday, September 1, at 8:30am, the ITA said, while apologising for the inconvenience caused.

