Some MPs walk out after Clarke refers to Golding as ‘Massa Mark’ Loop Jamaica

The characterisation of Opposition Leader Mark Golding as “Massa Mark” by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke led to a clash of words in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, followed by a walkout of Opposition Members of Parliament, led by Golding.

The unprecedented development came as Clarke was making his closing presentation of the 2023/24 Budget Debate, which started on March 7 with his opening contribution.

A government Member of Parliament also referred to Golding as a “descendant of a slave master”.

Before that, tension was rising in the House as Clarke launched a broadside against the Opposition leader who, during his Budget presentation on March 14, had dismissed the Government’s stated position of “no new taxes” as nothing more than a trick.

Clarke also declared as unfortunate, statements made by Golding on the weekend when he was caught on video referring to members of the governing Jamaica Labour Party as “damn fools”. Golding’s remark was in response to some government MPs claiming that Opposition members had sought to sabotage the prime minister’s Budget presentation last Thursday when the microphone system malfunctioned, causing a delay that last one hour and 20 minutes.

When Brown-Burke rose on a point of order on Tuesday, she was initially ignored by both House Speaker Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert and Clarke, who continued speaking.

As she remained on her feet, an angry Brown-Burke shouted in the direction of a government member, “Shut yuh mouth and let me talk”.

That comment forced the Leader of Government Business, Edmund Bartlett, to his feet on a point of order. He said that Brown-Burke had used “unparliamentary language” and Dalrymple-Philibert agreed.

Brown-Burke refused to withdraw the statement, pointing to a double standard on the part of the House speaker who did not rule Clarke’s reference to Golding as “Massa Mark” as unparliamentary language.

Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern, Lisa Hanna, who also rose on a point of order, told the Speaker that Brown-Burke was also responding to sotto voce comments from a government member who remarked that Golding was the “descendant of a slave master”.

Dalrymple-Philibert said she did not hear the comment, and so could not rule on the matter. Hanna also pointed out that members of both sides of the aisle often used the term “shut yuh mouth” and asked for the Speaker to explain what was unparliamentary language.

The Speaker suggested the tone with which the statement was used by Brown-Burke while standing, made it unparliamentary.

Clarke went on to finish his presentation following the walkout.