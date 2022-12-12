Some parish councillors demanding update on salaries, benefits Loop Jamaica

Like parliamentarians, some of the island’s Local Government councillors are demanding better compensation packages and other benefits, and bemoaning the lack of any update on the matter.

During Thursday’s monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, Councillor for the Waterford Division, the People’s National Party’s (PNP’s) Fenley Douglas, did not mince words in calling for an increase in salary for parish councillors.

In laying out his argument, he pointed to councillors being paid less than $150,000 per month.

“We are the only group of civil servants, chairman (of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, Norman Scott), who work and get a concession, but don’t get upkeep with the concession,” he claimed.

“… And I am saying this, chairman, across both sides of the fence, that both Governments – both PNP and JLP (Jamaica Labour Party) – have been in power since we have been talking about this, and nobody has turned… to look at us, chairman,” Douglas further claimed.

According to him, the cries of both PNP and JLP councillors relative to the lack of benefits have not been addressed, and they feel they have no representation, even in regards to maintaining a “little old car”.

He added that “it makes no sense that we have a body representing us, and they don’t know where councillors stand as it relates to the new salary classification.”

As Douglas’ comments circulated nationally, at least two JLP councillors from the north coast are agreeing that more information needs to be made known relative to their compensation review.

“I agree with everything the councillor (Douglas) said, because we have been neglected, and I am being frank,” said one the councillors who spoke to Loop News.

While asking for his identity to be withheld, due to fear of any ramifications of his remarks, he explained that once a councillor visits his or her respective division, they are being looked upon for help by residents.

“We are expected to give quality service and assistance, but sometimes we don’t have the resources to do so, and the benefits don’t come along with the public work we are doing. The Government needs to do much better now,” he implored.

Another male councillor echoed similar sentiments, arguing that councillors need to be updated on their compensation review.

“It is very much harsh that we are not hearing about our new compensation, and it is very unfair, I believe, for us to wait until everyone else in the public sector has their review and salaries settled,” he argued.

“The body representing us needs to speak,” said the councillor, who expressed hope that the review for Local Government representatives will get under way before the local elections that are expected by February 2023.

But Winston Maragh, May Pen Mayor and President of the Association of Local Government Authorities of Jamaica (ALGAJ), the body which represents councillors, is calling for patience.

He said following discussions with the Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, as well as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, “the decision was that we would await the civil servant packages to be sorted out.

“So, as soon as all the civil servants have signed off…, then we will be entering negotiations with the Minister of Finance and the Public Service,” assured Maragh in a media interview on the weekend.

It is a similar situation facing Members of Parliament (MPs), as they, too, have been told by Finance Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, that they will have to wait while the Government settles compensation arrangements with central ministries.

Mikael Phillips (file photo)

On Wednesday, Chairman of Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC), Mikael Phillips, said it was “unfair” that MPs did not know their respective salary scales on the new review system.

“It is unfair for members within the House not to be able to know the scale or where they’re going to end up — better off or worse off,” he said while garnering support from South St Catherine MP, Fitz Jackson.

“They’re only taking the word of the minister that we will be better off, but that can’t carry to the market or carry home,” Phillips contended.

“The absence of knowing where on the scale within the civil service that parliamentarians are going to fall is somewhat having them at a disadvantage in how it is that they plan their own affairs,” he added.

In a rare move, Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Marlene Malahoo Forte, agreed that parliamentarians “shouldn’t be here where we don’t know” where they stand relative to the scales on the compensation review.

Nevertheless, Malahoo Forte said she trusted the finance minister.

Still, she said “notwithstanding that he (Clarke) enjoys our trust, we are still not very pleased at this stage, and we hope that sooner than later this matter of our remuneration will be settled.”