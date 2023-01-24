Some patrons didn’t like how Rebel Salute ended, but vow to return Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The curtains came down on the 29th staging of Rebel Salute on Sunday morning, with the final performer I-Octane closing it out while in the middle of the crowd.

He took his performance from the stage to the people atop a blue barrel, but it ended in silence just before 7:30pm.

Word on the ground was that his microphone might have been cut due to his use of expletives, which did not sit well with some patrons with whom Loop News spoke.

As people milled out of the venue early Sunday morning, they shared their views on the “people’s show”, which is a boiling pot of reggae music, food, art, and culture.

And, although a few weren’t pleased with how the show ended and wished they had seen Luciano as billed, they vowed to return for the next staging of the staple event on Jamaica’s calendar.

Check out the video recorded by Marlon Reid and Ramon Lindsay.

NewsAmericasNow.com