Some recommendations to address cruise attraction woes in Falmouth Loop Jamaica

Recently, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett expressed that a lot of focus has to be placed on Falmouth as a major cruise shipping port, which is going to require, among other things, the development of more attractions to satisfy disembarking passengers.

The Falmouth port accounted for 255,000 of the 640,000 cruise passengers who arrived in Jamaica for the first five months of this year. Some 50 per cent of the approximately 88 per cent of passengers who disembarked from the vessel, go on pre-booked tours.

Bartlett, who met with cruise line executives in Miami recently, committed that steps will be taken to address the lack of enough attractions, along with other concerns raised by the international cruise shipping stakeholders.

“A lot of focus has to be on Falmouth, as Falmouth has to become a major port, not just a port of call, but a major port of reference.

“But it’s going to require a bit of improvement of excursion experiences…. what the visitors do when they come off the ships. We have to provide more of exciting experiences and more attractions for passengers. So, we have been talking about that,” Bartlett underlined.

He revealed then that Royal Caribbean International is expecting over 340,000 cruise visitors on their lines into Jamaica this year, and a full recovery next year with over 360,000 visitors. Falmouth is expected to get the lion’s share of the cruise passengers.

“The expansion of activities beyond is also in train, and we’re hoping that we will get 1.3 million visitors this year from cruise, and that come 2024, there will be an increase in that number, and hopefully we get back to 2019 levels by the end of winter 2024-2025,” said Bartlett.

Currently, there are limited numbers of attractions around Falmouth, such as Jamaica Swamp Safari, Martha Brae Rafting, Luminous Lagoons at Glistening Waters, Chuka Adventure Tours, and the historic Georgian-styled Anglican and William Knibb Baptist churches in the Trelawny capital.

A number of cruise passengers who arrive, not only at Falmouth, but in Montego Bay, have to go on excursions outside of Trelawny and St James in search of diverse attractions.

Even before the Falmouth port was officially opened in March 2011, there were grumblings over the need for locals to invest in establishing attractions in the Trelawny capital.

The renown Georgian architecture was reportedly also pitched as one of the features to satisfy tourists who walk the town, as it was argued that not all tourists want to travel outside of the town to seek attraction.

Also among the swirling proposals back then to provide visitor satisfaction was the promotion of community tourism, which would include, among other activities, gastronomy offerings from homes in the Georgian-styled town.

In fact, during a recent stakeholders’ meeting in Trelawny, which followed Bartlett’s Destination Assurance Tour of Falmouth, Chairman of the Falmouth Destination Assurance Council (DAC), Dr Shaun Jones, mooted the establishment of a yam tour in Trelawny, a parish that is renowned for its yellow yam cultivation.

Yellow yam farmers doing their thing in South Trelawny.

“We need to have a yam tour that is leaving from Falmouth pier to Warsop,” said Jones.

He added that, “Homeowners who can cook a good ackee and saltfish, we want to have those people, we want to have them listed, so that we can create a tour to their houses for somebody to sit on the verendah and enjoy ackee and saltfish and roast breadfruit, because that is what the visitors want.”

Jamaica’s National Dish, ackee and saltfish, in all it glory.

Jones also recommended eco-tourism to form part of the parish’s attractions.

Edmund Bartlett (left) sharing in the spirits of the Jamaica Rum Festival sometime ago.

“We want to have eco-tourism, we want people going up into the hills. So that is the sort of innovativeness that I want, outside of technology,” he stated.

A tourism player who did not want to be named, advocated for the establishment of a rum tour at the Old Hampden Wharf adjoining the cruise port in Falmouth.