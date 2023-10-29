‘Some tertiary institutions a bit detached from the real world’ Loop Jamaica

In declaring that some tertiary institutions are detached from the “real world” and “the world of work”, a Government Senator and Cabinet Minister is making a push for students from such institutions to be targeted under the HEART/NSTA Trust’s revamped apprenticeship programme.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for skills and digital transformation, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, said the objective of such a push is to ensure that the labour force is job-ready.

Morris Dixon, who was speaking with reporters at Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, said the new-look apprenticeship programme is to be launched next year.

It is geared towards ensuring that the workforce is equipped with the (necessary) skillsets to meet labour-market demand.

“We will start with HEART, but the ultimate goal is (to include tertiary institutions) so that students will leave and do some of their training on the job, because the key thing is relevant skills,” said Morris Dixon.

She elaborated that, “Sometimes, our tertiary institutions can be a bit detached from the real world and the world of work, and so, this is how we bridge that gap.

“Over time, we will have a much more productive workforce because our students and graduates will be embedded with the real skills in the sectors that they go into,” added Morris Dixon.

Apprenticeship has always been a feature of the Jamaican labour force over the years, with some companies embarking on their own initiatives to train their employees with relevant skills.

With a current labour shortage, calls have been made for HEART/NSTA Trust to ramp up its efforts at training more Jamaicans in specific skill areas.

The entity, in recent months, has yielded to the calls by launching several training initiatives and stepping up its recruitment drives.

The revamped apprenticeship programme is being developed by HEART in consultation with the private sector and through technical support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

In giving an outline of some of the programme’s features, Dixon Morris said the paid apprenticeship will include an evaluation component, and participants will receive HEART NSTA/Trust certification.

It is to start with HEART, and will initially be rolled out in the business process outsourcing (BPO), construction, logistics and manufacturing sectors.

In addition, trainees will do some courses at HEART before being placed in on-the-job training.

According to Morris Dixon, the programme is intended to accelerate Jamaica’s development agenda, pointing to the success of the apprenticeship model in other countries.

“What we are doing is, we are trying to use that model, which we see globally is working, and tailoring it for our environment,” she informed.

“We are getting some support from the IDB to build it out even further, to institutionalise it the way we would want it to work, and to also have tertiary institutions being part of the apprenticeship programme,” Morris Dixon stated.