Some travellers to Ja can skip quarantine without extra COVID test | Loop Jamaica

Travellers to Jamaica who are fully vaccinated and who conduct the required PCR test 72 hours before arriving in the country will not be required to repeat that test to be released from quarantine.

The change is a part of the new COVID-19 health protocols announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in the Parliament on Tuesday. It becomes effective on Thursday, November 18.

The prime minister said that travellers are still allowed to present antigen test results. However, even if fully vaccinated, travellers who opt for the less reliable antigen test will still be required to either quarantine for eight days on arrival in Jamaica or do a PCR test on entry to be released from quarantine.

Holness stressed that the pre-testing requirement for people travelling to Jamaica to show a negative COVID test within three days of their travel date remains in place.

Unvaccinated travellers are still required to quarantine for 14 days.

The previous travel protocols for vaccinated individuals required them to quarantine for eight days following their arrival in Jamaica or to take a PCR test after their arrival, at their own expense, to be released from quarantine.