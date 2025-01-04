Some undocumented Jamaicans in US seeking to reach home – Marks

Some Jamaicans living illegally in the United States are seeking to return to the island voluntarily, according to Jamaica's Ambassador to the US, Audrey Marks.

She said numerous individuals have been reaching out to the Jamaican Embassy for assistance in self-deporting to avoid the complexities and consequences of forced removal.

"A number of Jamaicans who are here and have overstayed on their visas, for example, are calling to say how can I get back home without going through a system of detention and having issues with their reputation..., and we are assisting them," Marks revealed during her monthly 'Let's Connect' town hall meeting on Thursday.

The ambassador said her office is providing support to these individuals, facilitating their voluntary return to Jamaica.

"Many persons who have gone through this route, and have, at some point later, want to appeal to come back to the US, we have also assisted with that.

"So it is important that we don't get too caught up in the hype and get distracted from a system that is working and has been working for maybe the last 30 years," the ambassador stated.

Marks' comments came amid concerns surrounding US President Donald Trump's mass deportation order targeting undocumented migrants.

However, the ambassador sought to reassure that there is "nothing new" going on in terms of the deportation process.

"The Trump/Vance administration, they did come in with a mandate to secure their border(s), and to increase the enforcement of immigration procedures, and it is their right to do so," Marks stated.