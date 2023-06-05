Some ‘ups and downs’ of recent PNP candidate selections Loop Jamaica

With the next general elections constitutionally due by 2025, the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has begun its process of selecting its slate of candidates, but some of the selections have been marred by political tension, controversy, plus lingering questions on which constituencies, if any, some high-profile party figures will be heading for.

While it is still too soon to know who will emerge from the battleground as champions, the party appears set to choose a mix of experienced politicians and fresh faces from various professions to represent its interests in various constituencies across the country.

South East St Catherine

Popular medical doctor, Alfred Dawes, is one such new face that has been controversially selected by Opposition Leader and PNP President Mark Golding for the South East St Catherine seat, despite objections from some in the constituency and amid the party’s constituency office being partially set ablaze in the area.

The PNP delegates of South East St Catherine will have to rally around Dawes after he was selected directly by Golding as the party’s standard bearer for the seat.

The other PNP candidate, Deputy Mayor of Portmore and Councillor for the Edgewater Division, Alric Campbell, had claimed that he was ahead of Dawes in the party’s internal polls.

Dawes countered that statement, indicating that voter intention and not favourability is what the PNP has been using to decide on general election candidates, and positing that he out-performed Campbell in that regard.

Dawes also said he was ahead of the current Member of Parliament (MP) for South East St Catherine, the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP’s) Robert Miller, in respect of voter intention, in the polls results.

For Campbell, while expressing disappointment at the decision that was taken by Golding to select Dawes as the PNP representative for the seat in the next general elections, he expressed his willingness to continue working with the party to ensure that the seat is won by the PNP.

Dr Alfred Dawes

Still, some persons who supported Campbell were upset in early May, when the party leadership anointed Dawes.

“If they are using the polls, Campbell should have gotten the nod, or you let the delegates decide,” said a woman at a small protest that was staged on Friday, May 5 by some of the councillor’s supporters outside the office of the Opposition leader.

“We nah work election day! Nah work!” shouted a man.

There was even a suspected arson attack at the party’s constituency office on Thursday, May 4, resulting in some damage. Campbell has condemned the attack.

But on Saturday, May 6, Dawes declared that “all gloves are off” amid threats to his life and those of his family members, all stemming from his selection to represent the PNP in the seat.

He disclosed that about 3am on the day, he received a threatening phone call. He said the individuals on the line told him that the torched constituency office was only the beginning, and they would find where he lives.

“Now, when you cross that line of threatening my family, all gloves are off, and in deference to unity, I thought about being silent about the matter, however, I am going to make this clear, I am going nowhere,” declared a defiant Dawes.

“I have been selected fair and square, based on the party’s internal polls,” he insisted.

In terms of “firebombing of the constituency office”, Dawes said it was one of the “darkest days” in the PNP’s history.

He said based on his own probe of the incident, he knew the names of the persons who were in a car who started the fire, and also the mastermind behind the incident.

“I am going to be turning over the names to the police for their further investigations,” warned Dawes then.

The tensions appear to have settled down in the constituency, as there have been no more protests objecting to Dawes’ selection.

But Questions remain if the PNP supporters will eventually rally around Dawes to beat the the JLP’s Robert ‘Big Rob’ Miller.

North East St Elizabeth

Over in North East St Elizabeth, Kern Spencer, a former MP whose political career took a nosedive after he was slapped with corruption charges relative to what was then dubbed as the Cuban Lightbulb scandal, but was eventually freed, is looking to stave off the challenge from attorney Zulieka Jess for his past stomping ground.

The PNP has given no indication how it will select its candidate in North East St Elizabeth, where Spencer and Jess have been campaigning heavily on the ground.

There have also been concerns over the fairness of an initial internal poll which was done in the particular constituency, that reportedly showed Spencer leading Jess.

Interestingly, Raymond Pryce, another former MP for the constituency, had initially appeared on the poll as a candidate.

However, PNP General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, by way of a statement in May, said there were “only two aspirants”, namely Spencer and Jess, who are in the race for the North East St Elizabeth seat.

Kern Spencer

“The applicants will be polled to determine voter intention, with the party assuring that they are following the selection process approved by the National Executive Council (of the PNP),” added Campbell.

Tensions were running high in the constituency relative to PNP supporters, due to the initial poll findings that Spencer was leading with 32 per cent, Jess with 24 per cent, and Pryce had 22 per cent.

The party offered no explanation how Pryce was placed on that initial PNP-commissioned Don Anderson Poll.

Jess, during a Facebook live in April, urged her supporters not to be misled by “fake polls”.

The purported irregularities with the poll have reportedly led to the re-polling of the constituency.

Zuleika Jess

There has been no information on the results of the latest PNP-commissioned polls in the constituency, although rumours have suggested that Jess was leading both Spencer and the current MP for North East St Elizabeth, the JLP’s Delroy Slowley.

Spencer, the PNP Chairman for Region Five, is nevertheless continuing his campaigning on the ground, as his Facebook page has been littered with political activities aimed at drumming up support for his potential successful return to representational politics.

Supporters of Jess and Spencer have notably had several testy exchanges since they both began campaigning in the constituency earlier this year.

South East St Ann

The PNP hierarchy has decided to allow delegates in South East St Ann (SESA) to select the party’s candidate for the next general elections, in what some political observers say is a move to stave off a fresh wave of division in its political bastion, at least before September 2020.

Over recent years, the seat has been plagued by waves of division and standoffs among current four-term MP, Lisa Hanna, and the three elected PNP councillors there.

But three new personalities are vying to bring about much needed change to the constituency’s sordid history of controversy over recent years.

Former West Indies cricketer and present cricket administrator, Wavell Hinds, as well as educator Dr Kenneth Russell and PNP Women’s Movement President and banker, Patricia Duncan-Sutherland, are the comrades vying to ultimately replace Hanna.

Wavel Hinds

Last August, Hanna issued the shocking announcement that she will not be offering herself to represent the PNP in the next general elections which are constitutionally due by 2025.

There were reports that Hinds would be selected for the seat, given the results of a PNP-commissioned Don Anderson Poll in the constituency, which showed that the cricketer-turned-politician was significantly ahead of his two competitors.

But after significant pushback from delegates in the constituency, and even a staged protest last month, the PNP’s leadership has acceded to the desires of the comrades in South East St Ann.

Patricia Duncan-Sutherland

During a meeting with representatives of each of the candidates in Moneague, St Ann on Thursday, May 4, PNP General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, announced the news that the delegates would decide who from among the three contenders would become the party’s standard bearer.

Word from a constituent in South East St Ann is that persons there are satisfied that a vote for the candidate of their choice has been agreed to.

Dr Kenneth Russell

That voting process is expected to take place on June 11.

The three candidates have also been actively campaigning on the ground, and highlighting their efforts on social media.

In the past, current MP, Lisa Hanna, was reportedly not on speaking terms with the current PNP councillors in the constituency – Lydia Richards of the Bensonton Division, Ian ‘Trumpet’ Bell of the Beecher Town Division, and Lambert Weir of the Claremont Division.

However, it is not known whether the relationships among the MP and her councillors have since been repaired.

And amid stinging criticisms of her purportedly poor leadership style and management of the PNP bastion of South East St Ann over the years, Hanna was also lambasted for winning the party’s once super-safe seat by a mere 31 votes in the 2020 General Elections in which the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) fielded three successive candidates, including the latter two extremely close to the election date.

With the growing outrage over her stewardship in PNP circles, Hanna finally signalled the end of her parliamentary tenure approximately three years before the next national polls.

But rumours have surfaced that Hanna could represent the PNP in another constituency, but the party’s general secretary has refused to directly indicate whether that is Hanna’s intention.

Hanna has also stayed clear of that discussion, but appears firm in her decision to leave SESA.

Western Westmoreland

Turmoil is reportedly bubbling in Western Westmoreland, the latest seat to be marred by controversy in the somewhat tense overall PNP candidate selection process.

Four councillors in the constituency – Garfield James of the Sheffield Division; Savanna-la-Mar Mayor and Negril Councillor, Bertel Moore; Ian Myles of the Little London Division, and Lawton McKenzie of the Grange Hill Division – have all objected to Ian Hayles being a contender for the seat.

Hayles, who lost the Western Hanover seat in the 2020 polls to Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) newcomer Tamika Davis, and Councillor James were the two comrades to face a delegates conference on June 4, to ultimately be the PNP candidate.

The victor was to set up a potential clash with current Westen Westmoreland MP, the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP’s) Morland Wilson, in the next general elections.

Wilson, an attorney, trounced then PNP Vice-president Wykeham McNeill in a phenomenal victory in the last elections, as the seat had been a PNP bastion over the years, and McNeill had a vice-grip-like control of the constituency since 1997 when he first became a parliamentarian there.

The PNP is determined to win back the seat, but a rift in the party has opened widely.

The four upset councillors, including James, have said the former Hanover MP should not enter the selection process or contest the delegate election for the seat because it will result in “further disunity in the constituency”.

Said the councillors in a leaked May 10 letter they sent to the PNP general secretary: “It is not about Comrade Garfield James seeking power, it has to do with finding a suitable candidate to represent the decency and integrity that our constituency deserves.”

Ian Hayles

The councillors said if James is not selected as the party’s candidate, they are

“willing to work with someone else, but we are vehemently against having Comrade Ian Hayles as our parliamentary candidate.”

They asked the general secretary: “Why then should the stage be set for four sitting councillors’ views to be totally discarded by using this process (delegates’ vote)?”

Additionally, the councillors took issue with the PNP’s internal Integrity Commission clearing Hayles as a candidate, and how “over 60” groups were reportedly added to the constituency group register without going through “the required process”.

Further, the councillors made it clear that, “we will not negotiate our current position on the future of Comrade Ian Hayles.”

They concluded their letter with an ominous warning that “all options will remain on the table”, a declaration that some political observers hint could mean the councillors could cross the floor to the JLP in the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation if their demands are not met.

Then recently, things escalated in the constituency after a protest was staged, during which several comrades chanted: “Send back Hayles to Hanover”.

Said one female comrade at the scene: “It is alleged that the delegates’ system was tampered with, and it is alleged that the delegates that Mr (Garfield) James had were taken off the list and new delegates were placed on the list.”

Some were adamant that James is “the people’s choice”.

In responding to the howls of protesters and other relative issues in Western Westmoreland, the party general secretary said the hierarchy is not interfering with the selection process in the constituency.

Campbell labelled as “unfortunate”, the way in which party supporters have aired their grouses in the media and the public, “despite all channels of communication within the party being open”.

Speaking in a recent media interview, Campbell said both candidates have been sent to the delegate selection process, and the draft list of delegates have been shared with both men.

“They had a week to share any concerns they had around the draft (delegates) list, and we have got no complaints, so this matter is… new to me…, and so I find it strange it would be the basis on which they are protesting,” said Campbell.

The days leading up to the delegates’ conference in Western Westmoreland could prove rather interesting, and there have even been some late news that James has opted out of the race, leaving Hayles as the sole contender and needing only the support of a majority of the delegates who are slated to cast their votes, to be confirmed for the seat.

North West St Catherine

Additionally, with the virtual departure from a party standpoint, of MP Hugh Graham who won on the PNP ticket in St Catherine North West in September 2020, the party’s challenges to smoothly replace Graham or mend fences with him are being keenly watch in political circles.

Eastern St Andrew

The same could somewhat be said about St Andrew Eastern, where the party’s standard bearer since 2016, parish Councillor Venesha Phillips, has for some time jumped ship as the party’s caretaker and even as a member, and was recently the subject of a party release advising, interestingly, that she is no longer a ‘comrade’.

While the PNP has perhaps grown used to losing the seat since Fayval Williams got the nod for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) from the electorate in the 2016 General Elections, it should be noted that in 2011, Andre Hylton was the victor for the PNP, albeit by a victory margin of only 254 votes.

Party leader has a choice

Aside from the issues relative to candidate selection, the general secretary has been doing the rounds in the media over recent weeks as he continues to defend the party’s selection process for candidates amid at time much criticism from some comrades.

Campbell has been at pains to point out that the party leader has a final say in which candidate he prefers for some seats.

“There is no… intention for the party leader to handpick all the candidates,” Campbell declared in a recent interview.

“I’m saying, every leader must have a consideration as to who the persons are, how they want their campaign to look, and the persons who they want in a future government,” Campbell insisted.

Where will some prominent party figures go come election time?

Questions are increasingly being asked about which constituencies some prominent PNP personalities, such as Senator Peter Bunting, will be going to come general election time, irrespective of his suggestion that he will be leaving representational politics.

Bunting lost the Central Manchester seat to then political neophyte Rhoda Crawford of the JLP in 2020.

Peter Bunting

On Sunday, April 30, 2023, Mandeville Mayor Donovan Mitchell, was declared as the new PNP standard bearer for Central Manchester, and he has vowed to wrestle the seat from the JLP.

“In 2020, thousands of PNP supporters didn’t go out and vote and we have the internal data to show why, … but people are upbeat now and they have now seen what the JLP Government can do,” declared Mitchell at a PNP political meeting in the Bellefield Division in April.

“I am stepping up to the plate and I will win,” he said with an air of confidence.

It was at the same meeting that Bunting said he would be walking away from representational politics, but when drilled by journalists in the days following that curious announcement, he gave a glimmer of hope to comrades that he could have a change of heart if the party requires him to do so as the general elections draw closer.

Senator Damion Crawford has also been absent from the PNP ticket for two political cycles, and it appears, for now, that it might be the same in the next polls.

Interestingly, he did make an attempt to re-enter representational politics in 2019 when he contested the East Portland by-election, but lost to the JLP’s Ann-Marie Vaz.

Crawford, the MP for East Rural St Andrew between December 2011 and February 2016, also reportedly told comrades recently that he would not be available to speak at the PNP’s various divisional and constituency conferences this year, due to family and business obligations.

Damion Crawford

For some time there has been speculation that Crawford may be looking more futuristically in terms of his political ambitions.

Meanwhile, some are wondering whether PNP veterans like Wykeham McNeill, Dr Fenton Ferguson and Colin Fagan will return to the campaign trail as PNP aspirants in new constituencies after having lost their Western Westmoreland, East St Thomas, and South East St Catherine constituencies, respectively in 2020.

All three men had held on to their respective seats for several terms.

Golding’s charged to comrades

While the candidate selections for the two-term Opposition PNP has opened up assertions from some political observers about divisions in the party, it is a claim the leader continues to vehemently deny.

“All the likkle bickering weh yuh hear a gwaan ah idiot ting. Settle dat down, a victory wi dealing with, we want to win (the next elections) for Jamaica,” declared Golding at a PNP spot meeting in South West Clarendon last week.

“All PNP must come out and vote next time,” he urged comrades.