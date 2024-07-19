Some ups and downs of tourism locally since Hurricane Beryl

President of the Jamaica Association of Villas and Apartments (JAVA), Vana Taylor, is hopeful for a swift return to normalcy among the association’s membership in view of some cancellations of bookings in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

“We are seeing a few cancellations so far. We are hoping that things will return to normal soon. People calling to find out if everything’s okay, that sort of thing, as you can imagine. But it’s early days you know,” Taylor told Loop News.

She revealed that members in Negril and on the south coast were mostly affected during the recent passage of the hurricane.

“We are still getting information, but villas and apartments were affected in those areas mostly. Some of them still don’t have electricity and water,” she stated.

File pole replacement work after Hurricane Beryl.

Despite the recent challenges posed by the hurricane, Jamaica’s overall tourism sector has demonstrated significant resilience, welcoming over 105,000 stopover visitors since the reopening of the ports after the passage of the hurricane. That was announced by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett during his closing presentation of the 2024/2025 Sectoral Debate in Parliament.

“On July 2nd and 3rd, we had no visitors arriving in Jamaica, but on the fourth of July, we started receiving visitors again, and in just 11 days, I reiterate for emphasis, that we have brought in 105,000 stopover visitors. This is what resilience looks like!” stated Bartlett.

File airport arrival photo.

He said the rapid rebound is a testament to Jamaica’s well-honed disaster preparedness plans and the unwavering spirit of its tourism stakeholders.

The tourism minister further explained that the arrival numbers received a significant bump thanks to patrons visiting for Reggae Sumfest 2024, which is now under way in Montego Bay, St James.

Bartlett also reiterated the industry’s impressive performance over the past year. Gross earnings surged to US$4.38 billion, reflecting a 9.6 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year. This growth was fuelled by a record-breaking 2.96 million stopover arrivals, representing a 9.4 per cent rise over 2022/2023.

He also highlighted that the resilience extends beyond stopover arrivals, as cruise tourism has also experienced a significant resurgence, with a 16 per cent increase year-on-year. Jamaica has already hosted nearly 800,000 cruise passengers in the first half of 2024.

Edmund Bartlett

“We have already welcomed 2.4 million visitors to our island this year, keeping us well on track to achieve our annual target of 4.3 million,” Bartlett stated.

“These figures are not just numbers. They represent jobs for our people, opportunities for our businesses, and a stronger, more resilient economy for Jamaica. They affirm our position as a premier Caribbean destination, and underscore the effectiveness of our tourism strategies,” he added.