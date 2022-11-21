Some vendors report better sales, others divided at JLP Conference Loop Jamaica

Vendors, who came from all across the island to capitalize on sales at the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Conference were left divided on how well they benefited from the event in terms of earnings.

“For me right now based on the large crowd that I saw I was hoping to better in sales, business for me today was not good but all in all, I have to give thanks,” said jerk vendor, Karl Spaulding, who resides in Kingston.

“There were other vendors like Macia Smith, who said for her things were a little better.

“Things went ok, I was able to sell a number of items and I am happy,” said Smith.

Kalia White said for her this conference was the best one for her in terms of business.

“I was able to sell off all the items that I took to the conference,” said the female who made the trip all the way from Stoney Hill.

There were other vendors, who said it was too early to say.

” I am still carrying out checks to see how well I did for the day said another vendor.

After two years without an in-person conference, the police said the National Arena was filled to capacity.