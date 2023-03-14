‘Somebody may die’: Victim of robbery prank speaks out Loop Jamaica

“I thought I was going to die.”

Those were the words of a woman who was the victim of a robbery prank that two men pulled on her outside an automated teller machine (ATM) in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew last week Monday.

During the prank that was recorded to be published to social media, the men demanded the terrified woman to hand over her money and phone while instructing her not to make any noise because they were armed.

The men eventually relented and told the woman it was a prank after she broke down in tears.

A video clip of the incident has since gone viral.

But the woman, who does not wish to be named, told Loop News that what the public didn’t see in the clip was her on the ground crying. She said she was shaking uncontrollably.

She said there is a lot more to the video than what was shared with the public.

According to the woman, who is a Jamaican now living in the United States, she had not been in the vicinity of the ATM for more than three minutes before the incident transpired.

She went to that location where she was pranked to wait for her driver after getting her hair done at the Clock Tower Plaza because she thought it would’ve been safe. However, she got a rude awakening.

She said when she was approached by the men, she knew she was wearing a “little gold chain” so she thought they would grab it and go. Instead, they reportedly told her they were armed and she should give them her money and phone and not make any noise.

“These people doing these things, they are not thinking about the pros and cons of what actually is going on or what can happen,” she said. “They need to stop!”

The victim also said that until something is done about the pranksters, someone will get hurt, either the pranksters or their unsuspecting victims.

“I took it personally because I felt my life was threatened,” she recounted to Loop News. “I was really, really scared… I gave them everything I have but they still wanted to see in my bag what I have in there, still pushing me even though I gave them what I have. They weren’t satisfied so they continued.”

She insisted that the men went too far.

Since the video went viral, there has been outrage among people who have watched it, with many calling on the police to take action.

The police have since issued a statement calling on victims of the pranksters to make formal reports. They also said they have started investigating the matter.

The woman was in Jamaica for just over a week when the incident occurred. She left the island, as scheduled, the day after falling victim to the pranksters.

The victim said she has since called the Half-Way Tree Police Station to make a report but has been advised that she would need to come in to make the report.

Since she is no longer in Jamaica, Loop News reached out to the police to find out what her options might be.

According to Inspector Shaunjaye Mitchell of the Corporate Communications Unit, there are several ways she can give the statement.

“Jamaica usually has a JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] attach? that works out of Washington that could take the statement and send it down to us. The other means is that the JCF could reach out to our police counterparts in the state where she is and ask them to take the statement via video, then get it notarised and sent in to us,” he said.

He also added that the Evidence (Special Measures) Act makes provisions for individuals to give statements remotely via video link.

The woman, who has not been able to watch the entire video since its release because it makes her feel like she’s reliving the incident, told Loop News that if her speaking up will ensure it does not happen to anyone else, then at least something good can come from the experience that has left her scarred for life.

She also expressed gratitude to those who came to her rescue during the incident, including a Scotiabank employee who took her from the ground and into the bank and helped to calm her.

“The bawling that you see on the video was no bawling compared to how I really cried. I cried until my eyes were swollen the whole day,” she said.

The woman insists that until the police take these people off the streets and ban “this pranking thing”, somebody is going to die.