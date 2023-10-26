Son charged with murder of his mother in St Andrew Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Son charged with murder of his mother in St Andrew Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Son charged with murder of his mother in St Andrew

Jamaica News
Loop News

51 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Thirty-five-year-old Damion Bailey, a mason of Red Hills Road in Kingston, has been arrested and charged with Murder following the stabbing death of 54-year-old Marvel Johnson on Wavell Avenue in the parish on Monday, October 23.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that at about 7:20 am, Johnson, who was visiting the island to attend to her son, was behaving boisterously.

While sitting in one of the bedrooms, Bailey, armed with a knife, attacked her and inflicted wounds all over her body. She was assisted to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigation continues.

