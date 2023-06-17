Son, daughter charged with wounding dad a week before Father’s Day Loop Jamaica

Father’s Day for a St Ann man is likely not to be a happy occasion this year after he was forced to report two of his children to the police following an incident in which they allegedly physically assaulted him during a fight in Endeavour district, Watt Town in the parish on June 10.

A daughter and son of the complainant have been charged with wounding with intent by the St Ann police.

The accused siblings are 47-year-old Karisa Barnett and 34-year-old Ryan Barnett, both of Endeavour district.

Reports from the Watt Town police are that about 8:30 pm on June 10, the siblings got into a confrontation with their father, during which Ryan used a metal pipe to hit his elderly dad on the head.

The man fell to the ground and was then allegedly kicked in the stomach repeatedly by Karisa.

The tussle continued among the three, but the father eventually managed to escape, and subsequently reported the matter to the police.

The two siblings were arrested last Tuesday, and were subsequently charged.

Their court date is being finalised, the police reported.